Police say 3 held for kidnapping Jamshedpur industrialist injured, tried to flee

Three men arrested for kidnapping Jamshedpur industrialist Kairav Gandhi were injured after one of them allegedly snatched a carbine from a policeman and fired in an attempt to flee custody late on Thursday, police said on Friday. Police said one of three accused snatched a carbine from a policeman and fired in an attempt to flee custody. (Shutterstock)

Police said the three were being taken to a bush near the Jamshedpur’s Sai Temple, where they had confessed to having hidden firearms. “When a police party took them to the site, one of them snatched the carbine and tried to flee by opening fire. Police fired back in self-defence. Three kidnappers sustained bullet injuries in their legs and are undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital in Jamshedpur,” said senior police superintendent Piyush Pandey.

Police said Alok Dubey, an officer, had a narrow escape when Guddu Singh snatched the carbine and fired at the party. Police fired five rounds and Singh six.

Police identified the other two arrested accused as Mohammad Imran and Ramiz Raja. “Guddu Singh is linked to notorious Kidnapping gang mastermind Ajay Pratap Singh, who is lodged in Bihar’s Gayaji Jail. Both were earlier in Patna’s Beur Jail. Guddu Singh is also known as ‘the executive’ in the gang. ₹56,000 were recovered during a raid at Guddu Singh’s home in Lao village in Tekari [Gayaji],” a second police officer said.

Police said the kidnappers took Gandhi to Bihar’s Nawada from Jamshedpur on January 13. “Then Guddu Singh and Imran, along with three of their associates, took him to Upendra Singh and Arjun Singh’s homes in the Sondhi village in the Gayaji district.” Upendra Singh and three others have been detained and were being interrogated.

Police on Tuesday said Gandhi’s captors abandoned him 14 days after kidnapping him near his residence in Jamshedpur and demanding a ₹10 crore ransom for his release, as police closed in on them.

Police said Gandhi was found on the Chouparan-Barhi section of the Grand Trunk Road near Hazaribagh, over 250 km away, at 4:30am on Tuesday. His car was found near a roadside restaurant on January 13.