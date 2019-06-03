Police: ULFA(I) men admit to role in ’18 Tinsukia killings

Assam Police has claimed that the two members of the banned ULFA(I) who surrendered in May this year have admitted to their role in a 2018 incident when five Bengali speaking Hindus were lined up and gunned down in a village in Tinsukia district of upper Assam.

A police official said the NIA, which is investigating the case, was informed in May that the duo has admitted to their role in the November 1 incident.

“Tiger Asom and Swades Asom were part of the six member team which was involved in the incident. We conveyed it to the NIA,” said the official in Guwahati. The two operatives are currently in judicial custody after the police arrested them for their role in killing a police inspector in an encounter in May 2018.

An official of the NIA, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the agency is likely to take their custody once it completes the requisite processes, claiming that the two figure among the suspects it had zeroed in on basis of their investigations so far.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 23:54 IST