Home / India News / Policeman killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district

Policeman killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district

The police said about five Maoists were injured in the encounter but managed to escape .

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:04 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Maoists ambushed the police team when it was returning from an operation id the jungles of Orchha.
Maoists ambushed the police team when it was returning from an operation id the jungles of Orchha. (AP FILE PHOTO)
         

A Chhattisgarh policeman was killed and another injured when Maoists ambushed a police team in the forests of Narayanpur district in Bastar region on Saturday, police said.

Police also claimed that about five Maoists were injured after the police team retaliated but managed to escape from the site of the encounter.

Santu Vaddu, the deceased jawan was with District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Narayanpur district.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that the incident took place near Tadur village under Orchha police station of the district.

“On Friday, a team of DRG went inside the jungles of Orchha for an anti-naxal operation launched by the district police. On Saturday, at around 10.30 am, when the team was returning the Maoists ambushed it resulting in an encounter,” said the IG.

The IG further said that during the encounter DRG personnel Santu Vadde sustained bullet injuries on his leg and died later during treatment.

“Another constable Bajju Ram Kachlam sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital,” Sunderaj added.

“Blood stains at the encounter spot suggests that around 4-5 Maoists sustained bullet injuries in the encounter. We have launched operation in the jungles which is underway,” the IG said.

