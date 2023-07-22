Considerable surprise was expressed in political circles in Delhi tonight at the absence of any mention in the 9.30 p.m. B.B.C. news bulletin of the historic event of the adoption by the Indian Constituent Assembly of the Nation Flag of India. HT This Day: July 23, 1947 -- Black-out by B.B.C.

This omission has been particularly noted because B.B.C. claims to have an observer in India who has been making political comments on various events and only three days ago gave his opinion about the referendum in the Frontier. Moreover, B.B.C. generally picks up Indian news of international interest from AIR., which had broadcast the news earlier.

