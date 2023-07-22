Home / India News / HT This Day: July 23, 1947 -- Black-out by B.B.C.

HT This Day: July 23, 1947 -- Black-out by B.B.C.

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jul 22, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Considerable surprise was expressed in political circles in Delhi tonight at the absence of any mention in the 9.30 p.m. B.B.C. news bulletin of the historic event of the adoption by the Indian Constituent Assembly of the Nation Flag of India.

Considerable surprise was expressed in political circles in Delhi tonight at the absence of any mention in the 9.30 p.m. B.B.C. news bulletin of the historic event of the adoption by the Indian Constituent Assembly of the Nation Flag of India.

HT This Day: July 23, 1947 -- Black-out by B.B.C.
HT This Day: July 23, 1947 -- Black-out by B.B.C.

This omission has been particularly noted because B.B.C. claims to have an observer in India who has been making political comments on various events and only three days ago gave his opinion about the referendum in the Frontier. Moreover, B.B.C. generally picks up Indian news of international interest from AIR., which had broadcast the news earlier.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out