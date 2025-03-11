Menu Explore
‘Political gossips’: DK Shivakumar dismisses claims of ministers' link with Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

PTI |
Mar 11, 2025 12:33 AM IST

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also said that the state government has nothing to do with the case as central agencies are investigating it.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday rejected reports that claim two ministers have links to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao and termed the reports as "political gossips".

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said, "It is all political gossip".(PTI)
Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said, "It is all political gossip".(PTI)

He also said that the state government has nothing to do with the case as central agencies are investigating it.

The deputy CM also said, "No minister is involved, we don't know anything. It is all political gossip. Investigating officers will investigate in accordance with the law. We have nothing to do with it," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The central government is investigating, let them do it."

Ranya Rao, 34, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai, and gold bars worth 12.56 crore were seized from her.

The next day, the DRI said it seized gold jewellery worth 2.06 crore and cash amounting to 2.67 from her residence in Bengaluru.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-ranked police officer presently serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in this case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
