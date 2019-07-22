‘Political juvenile’, ‘reputation in Delhi’ barbs in Malik- Abdullah spat

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and governor Satya Pal Malik engaged in some sharp exchanges over the latter’s Sunday remark ‘kill those who rob your state’.

While Abdullah felt that the Governor’s remark was a call to ‘kill politicians’, Malik dismissed his outburst and called him a ‘political juvenile’ on Monday.

“He is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out,” Malik told news agency ANI.

Earlier, former chief minister lashed out at the state governor over his comment ‘kill those who rob your state’, which the National Conference leader alleged were ‘express orders’ to kill politicians.

“This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts,” the former chief minister wrote on twitter.

The National Conference leader in his tweet added: “Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik.”

Abdullah’s tirade came a day after J&K governor Satya Pal Malik asked militants to kill those who have robbed the wealth of Kashmir rather than police guards.

“…These boys with gun are killing their own people for no reason. They kill PSOs (personal security officers), SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who robbed your country; those who robbed the whole wealth of Kashmir. Have you ever killed anyone of those?” Malik said while speaking at the inauguration of the Kargil and Ladakh tourism festival at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Kargil.

Malik said that the militants are losing their lives for no reason.

“Nothing will come out of this. Nothing will be achieved by gun wielding because nobody can bend a government with a gun in India. In Sri Lanka, an organisation like the LTTE, a powerful terrorist organisation in the world, was just finished. You take everything by dialogue,” he said.

Without identifying anyone, Malik accused politicians of double speak. “These netas who spread fear in Delhi, provoke them here. I told them to talk in one voice,” he said.



