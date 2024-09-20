Political row over Pakistan minister’s Article 370 remark

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s statement on the Congress and the National Conference (NC)’s support for Article 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir triggered a political row on Thursday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the two parties for being on the “same page” with the neighbouring country. Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif(AFP File Photo)

The Congress and the NC are in alliance for the ongoing assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Speaking in Katra, Modi accused the coalition of pursuing the neighbouring country’s agenda. “You must stay vigilant. You have to be cautious. Every vote for the Congress facilitates the implementation of the manifestos of the NC and the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party). What are they announcing? They will restore Article 370 and bring back the era of violence and bloodshed,” he said.

“Maybe there is no enthusiasm about the alliance of the NC and Congress here (in J&K), but the neighbouring country is very excited. Unki balle balle Pakistan mein ho rahi hai (They are being celebrated in Pakistan),” he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Asif’s statement “once again made it clear” that the Congress and Pakistan share the “same intentions and agenda”, and reiterated that Article 370 will not be restored in Kashmir under the Narendra Modi-led government.

The attack came even as the Congress and the NC distanced themselves from the Pakistan minister’s remarks and warned Pakistan against interfering in India’s internal matters.

In an interview, Asif said the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-NC alliance for the Jammu & Kashmir elections were on the same page on the issue of restoration of Article 370. “They (the alliance) have made it an election issue. Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A,” he said.

Read more: 'Congress, Pakistan have the same agenda': Amit Shah slams Pak defence minister's Article 370 remark

He also said that “there are good chances that this coalition will form the government”.

Article 370, which gave special status to J&K, and Article 35A that ensured accorded special rights and privileges to local residents, were abrogated by the Centre in 2019.

The NC has promised restoration of Article 370 in J&K and efforts to facilitate dialogue between India and Pakistan in its manifesto. The Congress, on the other hand, has assured restoration of statehood of the region.

Hitting out at the Congress over Asif’s comments, Shah said on X, “Pakistan’s defence minister’s statement about Congress and NC’s support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed the Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda. For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen.”

The post, which was written in Hindi, added: “Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the Indian Army, the tune of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces.”

The Union minister also said that the “Congress and Pakistan forget that there is the Modi government at the Centre, hence, neither Article 370 nor terrorism is going to return to Kashmir.”

Besides Shah, several BJP leaders hit out at the two allies.

BJP election in-charge for J&K Ram Madhav posted on X: “A clear challenge to people of J&K. NC-Congress alliance is ‘on same page’ with Pakistan, declares Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif. People will teach a big lesson to this treasonous alliance in the elections. J&K will stand with those who stand with Hindustan, not those ‘on same page’ with Pakistan.”

The Congress and the NC dismissed Asif’s comments.

“We warn Pakistan against interfering in India’s internal matters. Instead of giving such statements, ministers of Pakistan should focus on protecting their citizens from starvation and poverty,” Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha also criticised the BJP for talking about Asif’s statement in the election campaign. “It appears that the BJP and Pakistan’s establishment are reciprocating each other’s interests,” he said.

Both NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah also distanced themselves from the Pakistan minister’s remarks.

“I don’t know what Pakistan says. I am not a Pakistani; I am an Indian citizen,” Farooq said.

Speaking on similar lines, Omar said: “What has Pakistan to do with us? We are not part of Pakistan. They should take care of their own country and let us take care of our own. Their interference in our elections or commenting on our election process is not appropriate. Let them save their democracy and let us participate in our democracy.”