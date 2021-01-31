‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe

IND USA
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (HT FILE PHOTO)
  • Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav drew fire from the JD(U) and the BJP after a faux pas on Sunday when he posted a wrong picture of Bihar’s first chief minister Sri Krishna Singh on Twitter while paying tributes to the eminent leader and freedom fighter on his death anniversary.

“Pay my tributes to Bihar Kesri Sri Krishna Singh on his death anniversary,” Tejaswi tweeted. But the picture he posted was not of Singh. It was of another eminent leader of the state and former deputy chief minister Anugrah Singh, popularly called Bihar Vibhuti.

The JD(U) was quick to flay Tejaswhi for the slip, and called him a “political tourist”. “You are a political tourist and how will you know about the luminaries of Bihar. You only know corrupt and those lodged in jails,” said Neeraj Kumar, former minister and JD (U) MLC

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad of the BJP said the opposition leader’s faux pas reflected how he was only engrossed in the thought of coming to power. “He (Tejashwi) probably keeps thinking of other things and applies less attention on these things,” Prasad said.

However, RJD’s state spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary played down his leader’s mistake.

“The photograph mismatch on Tejashwi’s Twitter post was a technical error. The JD(U) and BJP are in the habit of making a mountain out of a molehill,” he said.

