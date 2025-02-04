Politicians, 'rich' people should die at Mahakumbh and attain moksha: MP Pappu Yadav

Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav stirred controversy on Tuesday, saying that he wants politicians and 'rich' individuals attending the Mahakumbh Mela to die there so that they can attain “moksha” (salvation). Pappu Yadav also took a jibe at the UP government over the death toll figures of the stampede incident. (Sansad TV)

The Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea was participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. He also claimed that around 300 to 600 bodies were removed from the Kumbh area after the January 29 stampede incident, adding that their funerals were not performed as per Hindu rituals.

"I won't name the 'baba' but will quote him... He said all those who died in the stampede have attained 'mokhsa'. So, I want that most 'babas', politicians and those with big money should also take dip (in the Sangam) and die there to attain 'moksha' or 'kalyan'. I am saying such 'babas' should get 'moksha'," Yadav said.

In the early hours of January 29, scores of devotees reached the Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the second 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, killing at least 30 people and injuring 60 others. The toll is according to the official data provided by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Yadav further claimed that people died in a stampede during the Kumbh under the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's time, but that "there was a count" even though there was no social media then.

"But today we have such advanced technologies and platforms... People there are saying at least 300-600 bodies were removed and they weren't even cremated as per Hindu rituals," he added.

Both the Houses of Parliament continued to witness ruckus over the Mahakumbh stampede, with Opposition raising sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath amid the ongoing Budget session.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of hiding the exact death toll, demanding strict action against those who are trying to cover up the "mismanagement" in organizing the grand holy fair.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders also demanded a list of the deceased victims of the Kumbh stampede.

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said that it smelt a conspiracy behind the unfortunate incident, saying that action will be taken against those responsible for it once the investigation is over.

(with PTI inputs)