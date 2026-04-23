Polling underway in Bengal; West Midnapore records highest turnout, Malda lowest

Polling was underway in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security across 152 assembly constituencies and 16 districts, with a turnout of 18.76% until 9am. West Midnapore recorded the highest turnout of 20.51%, and Malda the lowest (16.96%). A turnout of 18.76% was recorded until 9am. (AP)

Over 36 million electors are eligible to vote for 1,478 candidates, including 167 female candidates, in the first phase. The polling began hours after political clashes were reported in Domkal and Nowda (Murshidabad) and Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) late on Wednesday night. Four people were injured in a clash between ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporters in Domkal. Crude bombs were hurled in Nowda. At Sitalkuchi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was injured.

A section of voters alleged they were threatened with firearms and asked not to go to the polling station at Raipur village in Domkal on Thursday morning, prompting police to rush to the spot. “Overall, the voting was going on peacefully across the 152 constituencies. Reports have been sought from the District Election Officers where there were allegations of violence,” said a poll official.

The second phase of voting for the remaining 142 seats in West Bengal will be held on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Its arch-rival, the BJP, is aiming to oust the TMC government. The Congress and Left parties, virtually decimated in the assembly polls five years ago, are hoping for a revival.

In 2021, the ruling TMC won 92 of the 152 seats going to polls in the first phase. The BJP bagged 59 seats. One seat (Kalimpong) went to an Independent candidate. The Congress and Left failed to open their accounts.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to participate with full enthusiasm in the festival of democracy. “I especially urge my young friends and the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers.”

In a post on X, the TMC called on every voter to vote freely, fairly, and without fear. “Walk in with your head held high. Vote to honour our Maa [mother]. Vote to defend our Mati [soil]. Vote to protect our Manush [people]. Vote to sustain the momentum of development in a Swanirbhor [self-reliant] Bangla.”

The TMC sought votes to safeguard the rights of every individual. “And vote to answer decisively for the years of neglect, torment, deprivation, and exploitation inflicted by Bangla-Birodhi [anti-Bengal] Bohiragoto [outsider] Zamindars. Above all, use the power of your vote to send a crushing message to those who conspired to take that very power away from you. Your vote is your voice. Your vote is your verdict,” the TMC wrote on X.

Over 2,400 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the first phase of polling. “Web casting has been installed in 100% of the polling stations. Vehicles mounted with cameras are moving around. An integrated control room with around 90 screens has been set up for live feeds from polling stations and camera-mounted vehicles,” said a second poll official. The central forces were manning polling stations.