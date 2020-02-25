e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats from 17 states on March 26, says EC

Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats from 17 states on March 26, says EC

The issue of notification will be on March 6 and the last date of making nominations will be March 13.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Polling to the 55 seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26, while the counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5 pm.
Polling to the 55 seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26, while the counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5 pm.(PTI)
         

Biennial elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of 55 Rajya Sabha members from 17 states, retiring in April 2020, will be held on March 26, Election Commission of India stated on Tuesday.

The issue of notification will be on March 6 and the last date of making nominations will be March 13.

Polling will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26, while the counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5 pm.

Out of the 17 states, seven seats are from Maharashtra, four from Odisha, six from Tamil Nadu, five from West Bengal, four from Andhra Pradesh, two from Telangana, three from Assam, five from Bihar, two from Chattisgarh, four from Gujarat, two from Haryana, one from Himachal Pradesh, two from Jharkhand, three from Madhya Pradesh, one from Manipur, three from Rajasthan, and one from Meghalaya.

tags
top news
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
LIVE| PM Modi and President Trump hold meeting at Hyderabad House
LIVE| PM Modi and President Trump hold meeting at Hyderabad House
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news