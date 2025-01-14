Pongal 2025: Madurai Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu's Avaniyapuram with 1,100 bulls in fray

The fervour of the world-renowned Jallikattu event, the traditional bull-taming sport, kicked off in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday, with the day 1 event taking place in Avaniyapuram village, featuring 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers. Participants at Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event look at the entry gate as they await the bull's entry. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

News agency ANI reported that the best bull will get a tractor worth ₹11 lakh, while the best bull-tamer will win a car worth ₹8 lakh, among other prizes.

The remaining two of the three Jallikattu events in Madurai will take place at Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 15 and 16, respectively.

Mostly enjoyed in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations, Jallikattu is an age-old bull-taming sport event.

Heavy security measures and rules are in place for the events as the adrenaline-pumping spectacle sport is known to attract scores of spectators.

Rules of Madurai Jallikattu 2025

The Madurai district administration issued directions for the 2025 Jallikattu event. The directives say that each bull can take part only in one of the three Jallikattu competitions in the district.

Only the owner of a bull can accompany it to the event, along with a trainer who is familiar with the bull.

Bull tamers and owners of the bulls are required to register through the official district administration's website - madurai.nic.in

First, all the submitted documents will be verified by authorities and then only those deemed eligible, will receive a downloadable token, mandatory for participation. Without the token, neither bull tamers nor just the bulls are permitted to enter the event.

Though the first Jallikattu event of Tamil Nadu for this year was held at Pudukottai's Thachankurichi village on Saturday, Madurai's events hold a special significance.

Madurai Jallikattu events, especially those in Alanganallur, are internationally recognised as a vibrant celebration of Tamil heritage, culture and rural valour.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai district is famous for having the highest number of vadivasal (entry points for bulls) and hosting the most Jallikattu events in the state.

Between January and May 31, more than 120 Jallikattu events, over 30 bullock cart races and over 50 vadamadu (tethered bull) events are typically held in the district.

In this age-old sport, a bull is released into a sea of people, and participants in the event try to nab its large hump and attempt to get the bull to stop.

The history of Jallikattu goes back to 400-100 BCE, when the an ethnic group of India, Ayars, played the sport.

In recent years, there have been several controversies around Jallikattu, particularly those concerning animal welfare. Critics have argued that the sport inflicts unnecessary harm and stress on the bulls, resulting in injuries and even deaths.

While animal rights activists advocated for a ban on the event, many others including the Tamil Nadu government has argued that Jallikattu was an essential part of the state's cultural heritage. The state administration also brought in regulations to ensure the safety of both the participants and the bulls.

(with ANI inputs)