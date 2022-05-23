Poonawalla appeals to utilize learnings from Covid to strengthen health systems
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he is appealing to multilateral organisations and world leaders to come up with a draft about learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen health systems globally.
The learnings from the global pandemic would help in addressing inequity in the health systems that are prevalent currently, Poonawalla said.
Also read: Covid-19: INSACOG confirms presence of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in India
"This year @Davos, I am appealing to multilateral organisations & world leaders to come together in creating a draft, learning from the lessons of the pandemic for a Global Pandemic Treaty to address inequity & strengthen global health systems," he tweeted.
Also read: Uttar Pradesh logs 122 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries
Pune-based SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally. During the pandemic, the company not only supplied COVID-19 vaccines in India but also exported these to multiple nations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics