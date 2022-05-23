Uttar Pradesh logs 122 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 122 new Covid cases, while 88 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from the state health department on Monday.
“In the past 24-hours, 82,104 Covid samples were tested while the state has tested a total of 11,36,44,227 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
Among the new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 24, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 9, Banda 6 and Jhansi 7, according to the state health department data. Till now, a total of 2054361 patients have recovered. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.82%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
There are 884 active Covid cases in the state and the majority of them are in home isolation. Among total active Covid cases, 232 are in Gautam Budha Nagar, 130 in Ghaziabad, 89 in Lucknow, 47 in Banda 47 and 34 in Jhansi, according to the data. There are zero active cases in 15 districts in the state.
The state has reported a total of 20,78,764 Covid cases and 23,519 deaths till now. In Lucknow, nine people tested positive for Covid while 12 recovered. Among new cases, Aliganj, Tudiyaganj and Alambagh reported two new cases each, while Indira Nagar reported one.
-
AMU PhD scholar attempts suicide, alleges harassment by supervisors
A woman PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre of the Faculty of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University allegedly attempted suicide because of harassment by her supervisors. Following the allegations, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor constituted a two-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee has been given three days to submit its report, stated the order issued by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid on Monday.
-
Rape case: HC seeks details of FIRs against former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Punjab Police to submit details of criminal cases against former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who had moved an anticipatory bail plea in a rape case registered against Bains in Ludhiana last year. Bains had moved the anticipatory bail plea on May 18. The case was registered in July 2021 on a local court's orders.
-
Lucknow administration launches mega traffic awareness drive
District administration on Monday launched a mega traffic awareness drive here in the state capital. As a part of the drive, the district administration on Monday organised a mega road safety awareness event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in which students from different schools and colleges, along with their teachers participated. The DM also made the students aware of the dos and don'ts of driving.
-
Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed. With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.
-
Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi
The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and GI expert, Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics