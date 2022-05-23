Uttar Pradesh logs 122 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 122 new Covid cases, while 88 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from the state health department on Monday.

“In the past 24-hours, 82,104 Covid samples were tested while the state has tested a total of 11,36,44,227 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Among the new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 24, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 9, Banda 6 and Jhansi 7, according to the state health department data. Till now, a total of 2054361 patients have recovered. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.82%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

There are 884 active Covid cases in the state and the majority of them are in home isolation. Among total active Covid cases, 232 are in Gautam Budha Nagar, 130 in Ghaziabad, 89 in Lucknow, 47 in Banda 47 and 34 in Jhansi, according to the data. There are zero active cases in 15 districts in the state.

The state has reported a total of 20,78,764 Covid cases and 23,519 deaths till now. In Lucknow, nine people tested positive for Covid while 12 recovered. Among new cases, Aliganj, Tudiyaganj and Alambagh reported two new cases each, while Indira Nagar reported one.