Popular Bengali YouTuber Arabinda Mandal, son arrested after 15-year-old assistant alleges rape

A popular YouTuber named Arabinda Mandal and his teenage son were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in West Bengal. An FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act against the accused. While Arabinda has been remanded to three-day police custody, his son was taken to juvenile court. The YouTuber was taken to the SDJM's Court and remanded to three-day police custody, while his teenage son was taken to the juvenile home. (PTI/Representational Image)

YouTuber Arabinda Mandal, who has lakhs of followers, was arrested along with his teenage son for allegedly raping a girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The girl was reportedly assisting them in making reels for the past several months, officials said.

The arrest was made after an FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act against the accused, he said.

As per the superintendent of police, Basirhat, Hossain Mehedi Rahaman, the accused YouTuber was taken to the SDJM's Court and remanded to three-day police custody. Meanwhile, his teenage son was taken to the juvenile court and then forwarded to a juvenile home, the officer said.

Also read: Durgapur gangrape case: All accused arrested amid row over Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's remark

The FIR was filed by the girl's parents, who filed a complaint alleging that Mandal and his son had filmed their daughter secretly when she was changing.

They also alleged that Mandal started blackmailing her.

Mandal, along with his son, threatened to release the video and allegedly raped her in their house, located near the residence of the girl.

The girl’s family had trusted 42-year-old Arabinda and had no reason to suspect him. They learned about the sexual abuse and torture two days ago when their daughter broke down and shared her ordeal.

A medical examination of the girl has been conducted, an official confirmed, without providing further details.

Also read: ‘A disturbing pattern’: Medical student's rape in West Bengal's Durgapur sparks political slugfest

According to the family, the father-son duo had approached the Class 9 student several months earlier, asking her to help them with short film projects. Believing their intentions were genuine, the girl accompanied them to various locations for the shoots.

(With inputs from PTI)