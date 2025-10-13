Popular Bengali YouTuber Arabinda Mandal, son arrested after 15-year-old assistant alleges rape

A popular YouTuber named Arabinda Mandal and his teenage son were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in West Bengal. An FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act against the accused. While Arabinda has been remanded to three-day police custody, his son was taken to juvenile court.
YouTuber Arabinda Mandal, who has lakhs of followers, was arrested along with his teenage son for allegedly raping a girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The girl was reportedly assisting them in making reels for the past several months, officials said.
The arrest was made after an FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act against the accused, he said.
As per the superintendent of police, Basirhat, Hossain Mehedi Rahaman, the accused YouTuber was taken to the SDJM's Court and remanded to three-day police custody. Meanwhile, his teenage son was taken to the juvenile court and then forwarded to a juvenile home, the officer said.
According to the family, the father-son duo had approached the Class 9 student several months earlier, asking her to help them with short film projects. Believing their intentions were genuine, the girl accompanied them to various locations for the shoots.