‘A disturbing pattern’: Medical student's rape in West Bengal's Durgapur sparks political slugfest

A medical student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, police reported on Saturday. The incident occurred outside a private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night, when the second-year student had gone out for dinner with a friend, according to her family. CM Mamata Banerjee has come under direct attack from the BJP over the Durgapur gangrape case. (File Photo)

She is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

This led to a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP on social media.

Also Read | Bengal horror: Out for dinner near college, medical student raped by group of men | What happened in Durgapur

Odisha CM to Mamata Banerjee Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of the BJP expressed deep concern over the incident and reached out to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Majhi posted on X: “The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. In this sensitive matter, I strongly urge the Honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial, to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law”.

The Odisha chief minister also wished for her speedy recovery.

“Additionally, I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government,” Majhi said.

People never get justice here: West Bengal BJP West Bengal's chief opposition BJP launched an attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, calling it a repeated law and order failure in the state.

"It seems that every day Mamata’s regime sees the horrific rape of a female student," wrote BJP's West Bengal handle on X. It shared a name too, but the police have not yet confirmed the identity of the accused, who remain at large.