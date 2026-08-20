156 Himachal roads shut as rains lash state; 88 dead in monsoon

More than 150 roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh as intermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state. The Shimla Met office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in isolated parts of the state till Saturday. People walk under umbrellas amid heavy monsoon showers, in Shimla last week. (Satnam Gill/ANI Photo)

Around 22 transformers and 79 drinking water supply schemes have also been disrupted as of Thursday evening, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). A total of 156 roads have been shut due to the rains.

Mandi has reported the highest number of road blockages, with 54 roads. Kullu has 43 blocked roads, followed by 10 in Chamba, seven in Sirmaur, six each in Shimla, Kangra and Una, three in Lahaul and Spiti, and one in Hamirpur district.

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Light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state in the past 24 hours since Wednesday evening. Nalagarh received 50 mm, Brahmani 49.2 mm, Naina Devi 36.8 mm, Pandah 31.6 mm and Malraon 25 mm.

The Shimla Met office has and predicted a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till August 26.

Since the monsoon began on June 30, as many as 88 people have died in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs1108 crore, officials said.