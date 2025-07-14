Popular model San Rechal, who fought colourism, dies by suicide at 26

San Rechal, a 26‑year‑old model and social media influencer from Puducherry, died by suicide on Sunday after allegedly consuming a large number of tablets, reports NDTV citing Puducherry police. San Rechal, 26, had recently married.(Instagram/@San_Rechal_Official)

Rechal had recently married and also earned acclaim for her bold advocacy against colourism in the fashion and film industries. She was first rushed to a government hospital from her father’s residence. She was subsequently moved to a private facility and ultimately transferred to JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research), where she was declared dead.

Authorities told NDTV that mounting personal and financial pressures may have driven her to take such a drastic step. Investigators discovered that she had recently pledged or sold jewelry to fund her professional pursuits. Reports in local media indicate she had anticipated financial assistance from her father, who also has a son, but was turned down.

A suicide note recovered at the scene reportedly absolved everyone of blame, although a Tahsildar‑level probe has been initiated to explore whether unresolved issues within her recent marriage may have contributed to her deteriorating mental state

San Rechal rose to prominence after winning the Miss Puducherry crown in 2022 and went on to represent India at the Miss Africa Golden pageant in 2023.

She had earned acclaim for her courageous stand against the pervasive stigma surrounding darker skin tones, a subject she championed through her social media platforms.

Her death has sparked renewed online conversations around mental health, financial strain faced by entertainers, and the persistent battle against colourism.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290