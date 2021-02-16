Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on May 18
- The portals of Badrinath shrine were closed in November last year for the winter.
The portals of Badrinath shrine will be opened on May 18 at 4.15 am, Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board said on Tuesday.
The dates of opening the portals are declared on Basant Panchami, which fell on Tuesday this year, he said.
“With relaxed Covid norms and decline in Covid-19 cases, we are expecting a good number of tourists this year. We are also working on the development of Badrinath shrine area according to the Master Plan that we have prepared,” he said.
The portals of Badrinath shrine were closed in November last year for the winter.
The Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board has started its preparations for the Char Dham yatra this year. The offices of the Devasthanam Board have been established at Maneri in Uttarkashi district for Gangotri shrine and Barkot for Yamunotri shrine.
According to officials of the Board, over 1.45 lakh pilgrims visited Badrinath shrine and a total of 3.1 lakh pilgrims came for the Char Dham Yatra last year.
Of the total pilgrims, 1.34 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath, 23,837 pilgrims visited Gangotri and 7,731 pilgrims visited Yamunotri.
The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year after the outbreak of Covid-19. The Char Dham shrines were opened for pilgrims on July 1 last year by the state government. The government further relaxed norms in the last week of July and decided to allow pilgrims from other states to visit Char Dham shrines with some conditions.
In September, the Uttarakhand government removed the requirement of a negative Covid-19 report that pilgrims had to carry with them to visit the shrines.
Badrinath and Kedarnath along with Yamunotri and Gangotri, collectively called Char Dham, attract lakhs of pilgrims each year. Badrinath is located along the banks of Alaknanda river at a height of over 10,000 feet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Deputy Sarpanch killed, 2 injured by suspected Maoists in Bastar
- Shatrughan Korram, 34, former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon, was shot dead by an unknown group of people in Chalka weekly market and fled after the attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Congress govt in Puducherry slips into minority as another lawmaker quits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on May 18
- The portals of Badrinath shrine were closed in November last year for the winter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena backs TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What led to a dramatic fall in Covid-19 cases in India? Experts debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Centre to file response on PIL seeking regulation of OTT platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SC allows PIL on priority Covid jabs for legal fraternity
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna court hands death sentence to school principal for minor’s rape
- The principal's accomplice was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On rising petrol, diesel prices, Surjewala makes sharp attack at govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In dry Nagaland, over 1000 liquor cases registered during peak of Covid pandemic
- Nagaland has been under total prohibition since 1989 but its implementation has often been questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC
- A bench comprising CJI S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which was initially of the view that the petitioner should approach the government for the remedy, asked the government to file its response within six weeks to the PIL seeking OTT regulation by an autonomous body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox