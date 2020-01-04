Portion of Bardhaman railway station building in Bengal collapses

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:52 IST

A portion of the portico of the Bardhaman railway station in East Burdwan district in south Bengal caved in at 8:20 pm on Saturday, said an official. One man sustained serious injury and three men sustained minor injuries when they were hit by flying debris. All the injured have been taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Nobody was trapped under the debris, said the official

“A portion of the portico outside the main entrance to the station caved in. Senior officials have rushed to the spot. Fire brigade and police are also at the spot. One man has sustained serious injury. Nobody is trapped,” said I Khan, divisional railway manager (Eastern Railway).

The building was old and construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place. The portion that collapsed was already barricaded to restrict movement of people, said the official. When the portico came down, debris and dust filled a part of the station’s entrance.

“Train services have not been hampered,” said Khan.

Some more part of the building also fell off around 9.15 pm. But by then, police and fire brigade personnel were already in position.

