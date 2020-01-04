e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / India News / Portion of Bardhaman railway station building in Bengal collapses

Portion of Bardhaman railway station building in Bengal collapses

The building was old and construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place. The portion that collapsed was already barricaded to restrict movement of people, said the official.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
When the portico came down, debris and dust filled a part of the station’s entrance.
When the portico came down, debris and dust filled a part of the station’s entrance. (HT Photo)
         

A portion of the portico of the Bardhaman railway station in East Burdwan district in south Bengal caved in at 8:20 pm on Saturday, said an official. One man sustained serious injury and three men sustained minor injuries when they were hit by flying debris. All the injured have been taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Nobody was trapped under the debris, said the official

“A portion of the portico outside the main entrance to the station caved in. Senior officials have rushed to the spot. Fire brigade and police are also at the spot. One man has sustained serious injury. Nobody is trapped,” said I Khan, divisional railway manager (Eastern Railway).

The building was old and construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place. The portion that collapsed was already barricaded to restrict movement of people, said the official. When the portico came down, debris and dust filled a part of the station’s entrance.

“Train services have not been hampered,” said Khan.

Some more part of the building also fell off around 9.15 pm. But by then, police and fire brigade personnel were already in position.

“Train services have not been hampered,” said Khan.

tags
top news
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief
Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief
Thousands swarm Hyderabad roads to participate in ‘Million March’ against CAA
Thousands swarm Hyderabad roads to participate in ‘Million March’ against CAA
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
“Have never been afraid of getting trolled’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
“Have never been afraid of getting trolled’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news