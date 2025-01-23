Positive developments: SC notes efforts made to solve farmer issues

The Supreme Court on Wednesday hoped for an early resolution of the issues raised by protesting farmers as it noted “positive developments” with regards to the improving health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been in a hunger strike since November, and the Centre’s proposed talks with farmer leaders next month. The Supreme Court bench directed the contempt proceedings to be “kept in abeyance” and kept the matter for hearing in the last week of February. (ANI)

“Positive developments have taken place,” said a bench headed by justice Surya Kant while hearing a contempt petition against Punjab’s chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) for not taking adequate steps to provide medical aid to Dallewal. The 67-year-old’s health began to deteriorate during his hunger strike as he avoided treatment till there was a resolution of the demands raised by farmers, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Punjab, said that Dallewal has now been shifted to a makeshift hospital set up 50 metres from the Khanauri protest site.

Advocate general for the state Gurminder Singh further informed that there were other “positive” developments as a high powered committee of the Centre met with the protesting farmer leaders on January 18 and a meeting is scheduled for February 14 at Chandigarh. Dallewal is expected to attend the meeting.

The bench, also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “We are informed that other farmer leaders have also broken their fast and have agreed to resume the talks. We hope all stakeholders will be able to take action and further resolve whatever issue remains in national interest.”

In light of these facts, the bench directed the contempt proceedings to be “kept in abeyance” and kept the matter for hearing in the last week of February.

The central delegation led by joint secretary of the Union agriculture ministry, Priya Ranjan, met Dallewal and other representatives of the two protesting farmer groups – Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha –– and invited them for talks.

Last month, the top court had pulled up the Punjab government for not doing enough to persuade Dallewal to accept medical aid and requested the Centre to contribute to a solution. Noting that Dallewal is a cancer patient, the bench had even questioned the farmer leaders who were accused of not allowing medical aid to the veteran leader.

The court said it would not succumb to pressure and would not tolerate a “violent face” of farmers and had observed, “This is not a question of demands or agitation. Preventing someone who is critically unwell from receiving medical treatment is unacceptable and unheard of. This is a criminal offence and nothing short of abetment to suicide.” The court was upset with the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi party (AAP) government’s failure to strike a balance between maintaining law and order and protecting human life.

Dallewal has been sitting on fast since November 26 in a bid to highlight the diverse needs of farmers seeking legal guarantee for MSP, debt relief and other agrarian reforms. The matter had reached the top court in an appeal filed by the Haryana government against an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court to lift the blockade at Shambhu border point.