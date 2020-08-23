Possible negligence in Uttarakhand pregnant woman’s death to be probed

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:40 IST

A day after the death of a pregnant woman in Uttarakhand allegedly due to negligence, the district magistrate of Almora ordered a probe into the matter on Sunday and sought a report within two days while promising strict action against anyone found to be guilty.

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a pregnant woman and appointed additional district magistrate BS Firmal as the investigating officer. Statements of the family of the woman and officials will be recorded and I have sought a report to be submitted by August 25. Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them,” said Nitin Bhadouriya, district magistrate of Almora.

A five-month pregnant woman allegedly died due to lack of proper treatment and negligence of staff at the government hospital in Almora on August 20.

The deceased Asha Devi’s family members have alleged that the woman had trouble breathing and the hospital staff did not treat her as they could not get her tested for Covid-19.

However, the chief medical officer of Almora said that the lady was tested for Covid-19 in Base Hospital Almora where she tested negative.

Dr. Savita Hyanki, chief medical officer of Almora said, “The woman was already undergoing treatment for typhoid and she must have had breathing problems due to that. When she was first taken to a government hospital by her family, they could not do a Covid-19 test, but her test was done at Base Hospital in Almora where she tested negative.”

When asked why she was not given “proper treatment” after testing negative for Covid-19, the chief medical officer said, “We will be able to know what happened on the ground only after the inquiry. Till the investigation is completed, we cannot say anything.”