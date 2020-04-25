e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Post Covid-19 lockdown, Sikkim to quarantine residents returning home

Post Covid-19 lockdown, Sikkim to quarantine residents returning home

The tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim has succeeded in keeping coronavirus out of its boundaries till now.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:06 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
People wearing masks stand in a queue to buy vegetable in Gangtok during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
People wearing masks stand in a queue to buy vegetable in Gangtok during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
         

Sikkim’s residents returning home after May 3 when the lockdown is scheduled to end will be kept in quarantine for two weeks to ensure that the state remains free of coronavirus, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang said Saturday.

The tiny Himalayan state, which shares borders with China, Nepal, Bhutan and West Bengal, has succeeded in keeping coronavirus out of its boundaries till now.

Sikkim was among the first states to seal its borders and stop entry of foreign and domestic tourists and migrant labourers.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

“We are ready to meet all challenges that will emerge after the lockdown is lifted. Our objective is to keep Sikkim free from the coronavirus,” chief minister Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, told HT.

“Our biggest challenge after the lockdown will be to keep track of thousands of Sikkimese people returning from different parts of the country. All of them will be kept in government quarantine facilities for 14 days. We will not allow entry of people from other states,” said Golay.

The government will provide vehicles to carry these people from Siliguri (the nearest large town and transit point) to Sikkim, maintaining social distancing between the passengers. “State guest houses, hotels and hostels in college and universities will be used as quarantine centres” Golay said.

“We have also decided to make the use of Aarogya Setu App mandatory for government officers joining duty, people returning to Sikkim and drivers plying vehicles between Sikkim and West Bengal. These drivers will have to stay in transit camps before returning home,” said Golay.

Sikkim will soon have its own Covid-19 testing facility and five machines are being brought from Goa, said Golay. Sikkim now sends swab samples to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

Reiterating that all politicians should rise above partisan lines and work for the nation, Golay, who also heads the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, said, “During this fight against Covid-19 we never thought of the state’s economic interests and tried our best to implement the lockdown.” Sikkim has closed international trade with China and the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La.

Golay has announced a contest for people posting selfies from their homes. He will give away the prize money from his salary.

“The contest has been organised by the SKM Vidyarthi Morcha to encourage people to stay at home,” said Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, general secretary of the morcha. The top three winners will be given cash awards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively after the lockdown is lifted.

Sikkim is also the first state to offer financial relief to journalists reporting on the outbreak in the country. More than Rs 31 lakh has been given to 176 journalists in Sikkim.

top news
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2061
LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2061
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news