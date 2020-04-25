Post Covid-19 lockdown, Sikkim to quarantine residents returning home

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:06 IST

Sikkim’s residents returning home after May 3 when the lockdown is scheduled to end will be kept in quarantine for two weeks to ensure that the state remains free of coronavirus, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang said Saturday.

The tiny Himalayan state, which shares borders with China, Nepal, Bhutan and West Bengal, has succeeded in keeping coronavirus out of its boundaries till now.

Sikkim was among the first states to seal its borders and stop entry of foreign and domestic tourists and migrant labourers.

“We are ready to meet all challenges that will emerge after the lockdown is lifted. Our objective is to keep Sikkim free from the coronavirus,” chief minister Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, told HT.

“Our biggest challenge after the lockdown will be to keep track of thousands of Sikkimese people returning from different parts of the country. All of them will be kept in government quarantine facilities for 14 days. We will not allow entry of people from other states,” said Golay.

The government will provide vehicles to carry these people from Siliguri (the nearest large town and transit point) to Sikkim, maintaining social distancing between the passengers. “State guest houses, hotels and hostels in college and universities will be used as quarantine centres” Golay said.

“We have also decided to make the use of Aarogya Setu App mandatory for government officers joining duty, people returning to Sikkim and drivers plying vehicles between Sikkim and West Bengal. These drivers will have to stay in transit camps before returning home,” said Golay.

Sikkim will soon have its own Covid-19 testing facility and five machines are being brought from Goa, said Golay. Sikkim now sends swab samples to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

Reiterating that all politicians should rise above partisan lines and work for the nation, Golay, who also heads the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, said, “During this fight against Covid-19 we never thought of the state’s economic interests and tried our best to implement the lockdown.” Sikkim has closed international trade with China and the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La.

Golay has announced a contest for people posting selfies from their homes. He will give away the prize money from his salary.

“The contest has been organised by the SKM Vidyarthi Morcha to encourage people to stay at home,” said Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, general secretary of the morcha. The top three winners will be given cash awards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively after the lockdown is lifted.

Sikkim is also the first state to offer financial relief to journalists reporting on the outbreak in the country. More than Rs 31 lakh has been given to 176 journalists in Sikkim.