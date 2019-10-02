Postage stamps, busts, exhibitions: Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary across the globe

india

Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle needs little elaboration. His principles of truth, non-violence, Hindu-Muslim unity, equality by battling caste discrimination hold resonance in contemporary India.

Known as India’s Father of the nation, Gandhi is equally revered across the world for his efforts to unite people, regardless of race or religion.

Here is what the UN and several other countries are doing on his 150th birth anniversary to carry the Mahatma’s legacy forward:

UN

The United Nations’ secretary-general Antonio Gutteres and heads of several countries launched the Gandhi Solar Park, installation of solar panel on the rooftop of the UN headquarters from a grant of $1 million that India has given.

The Gandhi Peace Garden at the State University of New York Campus, where 150 trees have been planted, was also inaugurated.

The leaders have also released a UN postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi.

Australia

Australia is marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary with a series of events to honour the Indian leader.

A week-long exhibition and an interactive talk in Melbourne, a poster competition in Adelaide on Gandhi’s philosophy, principles, actions and achievements and a prayer meeting in Canberra-based Indian High Commission will take place in the next few weeks.

A garland ceremony will be held in the University of Adelaide at the Gandhi Statue in the Garden of Contemplation, followed by the address of eminent jurist and academic Michael Kirby on “The Sesquicentenary of Mahatma Gandhi” and its relevance for Australia and the world.

Five sculptures of Gandhi, engraved with his famous quotes, in four cities of Australia will also be part of the celebration.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has released a postal stamp to honour Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Slovenia

The Slovenian Government also released a postal stamp to commemorate the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Tunisia

Abderahmen Boukhari, a famous Tunisian singer, has made special efforts to promote the Mahatma’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnava Jana to’. This project was undertaken under the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi celebrations in Tunisia.

The North African country also released postage stamps to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates’ Emirates Post also issued stamps to highlight the life and times of India’s most influential leader in Dubai.]

Emirates Post issued 6,000 commemorative stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres in Dubai.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic also issued a postage stamp with his portrait by academic painter Jan Kavan. The stamp portraying Mahatma Gandhi with his hands folded in the conventional Hindu gesture of greeting and deep respect was issued as a joint effort of Czech Post and the Indian embassy in Prague.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 10:25 IST