Post-monsoon season’s second cyclone likely to develop in Bay of Bengal: IMD

NEW DELHI: A cyclone, the second of the post monsoon season, is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal and reach near Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday, to India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

A low pressure area, lying over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening, it said. The weather office said the low pressure area is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm (to be named Mandous once formed) and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning.

There is likely to be light or moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rain very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Monday and isolated heavy falls on Tuesday.

The enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 7 midnight. It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at isolated places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 8 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on December 9.

Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence over south Andhra Pradesh from December 7 midnight. It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 8 and isolated heavy rainfall on December 9 over south Andhra Pradesh. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea on Monday and Tuesday, the weather department said.

It has projected the wind speed will gradually increase to 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph on December 7 and gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph were likely over the same region on December 8.

The weather forecast said the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over southwest and adjoining areas of westcentral Bay of Bengal from December 6 to 8. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off South Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts on December 7 and 9 and high on December 8.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea on December 5 and 6; southeast Bay of Bengal from December 5 to 7; southwest Bay of Bengal from December 6 to 9; Along and off the Sri Lanka coast from December 6 to 9; along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast and Gulf of Mannar from December 7 to 9.

“We haven’t given a forecast for landfall yet. The models will provide a clearer picture tomorrow,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

“The cyclone is likely to form but it may weaken before reaching the coast. But coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will get heavy showers on Dcember 7 and December 8. It’s a fast moving weather system,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

A feeble western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from December7. Under its influence, isolated light to moderate rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on December 8. Minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degree C likely over Maharashtra during next 3 days and rise by 2-3 degree C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over northern parts of the country during next 4-5 days. Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh during morning hours of next 3 days and over Punjab & Haryana during next 24 hours.