Pragya curses man who shot her viral video playing kabaddi

It was a ‘Ravana’ who shot the viral video clip of Pragya Singh Thakur playing kabaddi near a Durga puja pandal, and he will get his just desserts, the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian who has been seen confined to a wheelchair, said on Friday night.

“I went for offering aarti (at a Durga puja pandal) two days back, when some sportsmen playing on a ground requested me to conduct a (kabaddi) raid. A small clip of this was captured and shown in the media. A Ravana among you got irritated like I have taken away his kingdom,” Thakur said.

“Ravana can be present anywhere. He is spoiled and I warn him to mend his ways, otherwise his old age and next birth will be spoiled. A person who attacks patriots, revolutionary persons and saints can’t survive, neither did Ravana or Kansa. That ‘adharmi’ or ‘vidharmi’ person will also face the same,” the Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal said.

Thakur is confined to a wheelchair for long due to an injury to her lower vertebrae. Facing trial on the 2008 Malegaon blast case that killed several people, she obtained bail on medical grounds.

Thakur was criticised when the video clip went viral on social media.

“She skipped hearings of the Malegaon blast case at least twice on medical grounds. She went to Parliament in a wheelchair. She claimed that she can’t stand properly because of a permanent injury in her back, but within few months, she started playing volleyball, kabaddi and also garba,” said JP Dhanopia, spokesperson, Madhya Pradesh Congress party. “We just want to know the truth about her health because how is it possible for a person to be in a wheelchair and on a sports ground together?”

“Those who follow the ideology of Ravana, see the demon king everywhere,” Madhya Pradesh Congress party spokesman K K Mishra said on Saturday, reacting to Thakur’s outburst. “The Bhopal MP follows the ideology of those who represent the evil.”

This is not the first time Thakur has courted controversy. Earlier, she had claimed that the chief of the Anti Terror Squad and 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare was killed because she cursed him for assaulting her in jail after her arrest in the Malegaon blast case.