 Prajwal Revanna trails from Hassan Lok Sabha seat
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
Prajwal Revanna trails from Hassan Lok Sabha seat

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 12:47 PM IST

As of 12:45pm on the ECI website, Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel is currently leading with 5,14,485 votes while Prajwal got 4,91,067 votes

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) candidate Prajwal Revanna is trailing from Karnataka’s Hassan constituency by 23,418 votes (as of 12:40pm), data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) website stated.

The counting of votes began at 8am.
The counting of votes began at 8am. (Reuters file photo)

Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel is currently leading with 5,14,485 votes while Prajwal got 4,91,067 votes.

JD(S) is, however, leading in the other two seats – Mandya and Kolar.

Prajwal, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, was arrested from the Bengaluru airport shortly after his arrival from Germany on Friday. Revanna, a member of the Lok Sabha, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

The members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case camped out at the airport the entire night, waiting for his arrival.

India News
