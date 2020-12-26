e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prakash Javadekar challenges Rahul Gandhi, DMK for debate on farm laws

Prakash Javadekar challenges Rahul Gandhi, DMK for debate on farm laws

“Rahul Gandhi suddenly said you will (Centre government) have to withdraw the new farm laws. I am giving him an open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to debate,” Javadekar said while addressing farmers in Chennai.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:17 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chennai
Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

Hitting out at the opposition leaders for criticising the three farm laws, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for an open debate on whether the farm reforms introduced by the Centre are in the interest of farmers or not.

“Rahul Gandhi suddenly said you will (Centre government) have to withdraw the new farm laws. I am giving him an open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to debate,” Javadekar said while addressing farmers in Chennai.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the farmer protests a ‘Satyagraha’ and urged the people to support the farmers agitating against the three farm laws passed by the Central government.

Citing a media report alleging the new laws used to dupe farmers, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: “Farmers in India are agitating against anti-agricultural laws to avoid such a tragedy. In this Satyagraha, we all have to support the annadata of the country.”

The ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers’ protest along Delhi’s borders has entered the 31st day on Saturday. Meanwhile, several rounds of talks between ministers and farmers’ leaders have failed to produce a breakthrough so far.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags
top news
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
4G ban extended in J-K till January 8; Udhampur, Ganderbal exempted
4G ban extended in J-K till January 8; Udhampur, Ganderbal exempted
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
2nd Test live: Bumrah gets Starc to dismantle Australian tail
2nd Test live: Bumrah gets Starc to dismantle Australian tail
US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine
US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In