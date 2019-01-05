Prakash Raj to contest from Bengaluru Central constituency in Lok Sabha polls

Ending speculation after he announced his entry into electoral politics, actor Prakash Raj confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that he would contest from Bengaluru Central constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Raj had announced on January 1 that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls as an independent, marking an entry into the electoral arena.

“#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too...” Raj tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

The national award winning actor had begun an online campaign called #Justasking and has been vocal in his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his increased activism in the wake of the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was his close acquaintance.

Raj has said in the past that his turn to politics was occasioned by the murder of Lankesh, who was allegedly shot dead by Hindu activists for her strong anti-Hindutva views on September 5, 2017.

