‘Pralhad Joshi marginalised prominent Lingayat leaders within the BJP’: Dingaleshwar seer

Dingaleshwar seer, one of the most influential Lingayat pontiffs in the northern range of the state, is gearing up to challenge Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi from the Dharwad-Hubballi Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections scheduled for May 7. Supported by over 200 seers from his community, the head of Pakireshwar Mutt in Shirahatti, Dharwad district, expressed confidence in winning the polls, citing various reasons, including the substantial voting bloc within his community. In an interview with HT, Dingaleshwar seer shared insights into his decision to take on the union minister. Here are the excerpts: Dingaleshwar seer has challenged BJP leader Pralhad Joshi from the Dharwad-Hubballi Lok Sabha constituency in the LS elections. (File photo)

I do not discriminate against people based on their caste, creed, or religion, including Joshi. My contest is not against him or his community but against the flawed system, he has perpetuated over the past two decades. I have a large following of devotees and subscribers on social media who recognise me as a non-religious progressive swami. My focus is on serving the people, and my candidacy aims to correct the injustices inflicted upon them.

While mutts typically refrain from supporting political parties or individuals, the atrocities committed by Joshi against the common people, whom he once used as political pawns, compelled us to take action. His actions have created a climate of fear and unrest in Dharwad-Hubballi, prompting us to appeal for his replacement by his party.

Joshi, with the assistance of BJP leader BL Santosh, has marginalised prominent Lingayat leaders within the BJP, including Yeddyurappa and others, to consolidate his power. His tactics extend beyond the BJP to other parties, as evidenced by his treatment of Congress legislator Vinay Kulkarni. Joshi’s actions demonstrate a pattern of undermining potential threats to his authority, regardless of their community or political affiliation.

The chiefs of nearly 200 mutts under the Moorusavira Mutt in Hubballi unanimously selected me to contest based on my progressive religious ideals and widespread support among the community. Despite initial concerns about community response, the overwhelming support, especially from those affiliated with the BJP, demonstrates a desire for change.

Lingayat mutts practice the quality of tolerance, but Joshi’s actions pushed us beyond our limits. My decision to contest independently reflects our commitment to holding accountable those who abuse their power. While there were suggestions from the Congress party, I opted to remain independent to represent all Lingayats across party lines.

As a seer, my focus is on serving the people, not personal or social status. While Joshi may have political experience, his divisive tactics have alienated many voters. I believe my commitment to restoring peace and serving the people will resonate with voters, regardless of political affiliations.

With over six lakh Lingayat voters in the constituency and an expected voter turnout of 60 to 65%, I am confident in my chances of victory. The overwhelming support from the community, combined with opposition to Joshi’s reign, will propel me to success.

My candidacy is centered on restoring lost peace and protecting the interests of the people. I aim to address the grievances caused by Joshi’s tenure and ensure that every citizen can live free from fear and oppression. Like the tradition of Lingayat mutts providing sustenance to all, my service will be available round-the-clock to the people of the constituency.

While I do not have a traditional electoral manifesto, my focus is on restoring the peace that existed before Joshi’s tenure and safeguarding the rights of every citizen. I aim to provide protection and support to those who have suffered under Joshi’s rule, ensuring a brighter future for all constituents.