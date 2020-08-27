Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, remains haemodynamically stable, says hospital

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:41 IST

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma and is haemodynamically stable, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said in a medical bulletin on Thursday.

“Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable,” the hospital said.

If a patient’s blood pressure and heart rate is stable, then that is considered as being haemodynamically stable.

Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction.

84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.