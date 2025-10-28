Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj enrolled as voter in Bengal and Bihar, says report; BJP reacts

Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party has reportedly has his name enrolled in the voter lists of West Bengal and Bihar. The poll strategist-turned-politician, whose party is contesting the Bihar assembly election, has his address listed as 121 Kalighat Road, which houses the Trinamool Congress office in West Bengal's Bhabanipur, which is also chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s assembly constituency, The Indian Express reported. Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference on Bihar assembly election in Patna. (ANI file)

In Bihar, Prashant Kishor is registered as a voter under the Sasaram Parliamentary constituency in the Kargahar assembly constituency, the report claimed. His polling station is Madhya Vidyalay, Konar, under the Rohtas district. Konar is Kishor’s paternal village.

It is to be noted that Kishor had worked with the Trinamool Congress as a political consultant during the 2021 assembly election in Bengal. His polling station is listed as St Helen School on B Ranishankari Lane.

The report, citing a senior member of Kishor's team, said he became a voter in Bihar after the Bengal assembly poll. According to his team member, Kishor has applied to have his Bengal voter card cancelled, but did not elaborate on the status of the application. Bihar’s chief electoral officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal did not respond to queries seeking a comment, the report claimed.

How politicians reacted Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “If his (Kishor's) party had any real presence in Bihar, this would have been a major controversy. But it isn’t — because Jan Suraj doesn’t matter.”

He further accused the Opposition of “the hypocrisy” over the development."

“Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor is listed as a voter in both West Bengal and Bihar… What’s more telling is that all of Rahul Gandhi’s allies are complicit in ‘Vote Chori.’ The hypocrisy is astounding,” Amit Malviya posted on X.

Local TMC councillor of ward number 73 and CM Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Kajari Banerjee, said that 121, Kalighat Road, is the party office of All India Trinamool Congress. “He (Kishor) used to visit and stay in that building (during his work with the TMC). I am not sure whether he enrolled (as a voter) from here or not,” the newspaper quoted her as saying.