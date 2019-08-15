e-paper
Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

‘Pray for his success, good health’: PM Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, reports say, met PM Modi when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, a painter.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Qamar Mohsin Shaikh wishes the very best for her brother Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rakha Bandhan
Qamar Mohsin Shaikh wishes the very best for her brother Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rakha Bandhan (ANI Photo )
         

Like every year, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh wishes the very best for her brother Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday.

Shaikh, the Pakistan origin woman married to an Indian, has been tying rakhi to Prime Minister Modi every year for more than two decades now.

“I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I’m happy,” Shaikh said, according to news agency Asian News International (ANI).

“I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health,” she said.

Shaikh, reports say, met PM Modi when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, a painter. She came to India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living in Ahmedabad in Gujarat since then.

Raksha Bandhan is being observed on the same day as Independence Day this year.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 10:13 IST

