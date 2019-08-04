‘Pray to god that she gets better’: Kuldeep Sengar on Unnao rape survivor

india

Uttar Pradesh lawmaker and rape-accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Sunday said that he is praying for the quick recovery of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer who were injured in a car accident last week.

The Unnao rape survivor, who has accused Sengar of raping her in 2017, is on life support at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University. Her lawyer is also in the critical care unit battling for life. The accident, which took place on July 28, however claimed the lives of survivor’s two aunts when a truck collided head-on with their car in Rae Bareli. Another case of murder was registered against Sengar after the rape survivor’s car accident.

“Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imandari se rehta hoon. Mujhe sab pe bharosa hai... sab rajneetik sazish hai. Meri bhagwan se kamna hai ki vo thik ho jayen (I was a BJP worker. I am honest to the party I belong to. I trust all, this is all part of politics. I pray to god that they get better soon),” Sengar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The family has alleged that four-time MLA Sengar is behind the accident.

Sengar, who is lodged in Sitapur jail, and his accomplice Shashi Singh were being taken to Delhi where they will be produced in Tis Hazari Court on Monday. Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar’s residence.

The Supreme Court had, on August 1, ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the Unnao rape case outside Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The top court also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the investigation related to the accident within a week and the rape case in 45 days.

