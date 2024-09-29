Menu Explore
Prayagraj: PG doctor ends life by allegedly injecting poisonous substances

ByHT News Desk
Sep 29, 2024 02:17 PM IST

Initial investigations have revealed that the medic was under depression for the past few days.

A 28-year-old Master of Surgery student of government-run Moti Nehru Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj committed suicide on Saturday by allegedly injecting himself with a poisonous substance, news agency PTI reported.

He was found dead inside his car in the parking area on Saturday night.
The victim, identified as Dr Kartikeya Srivastava (28), is a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. Doctors of the SRN hospital informed police that Srivastava, who was working at the same hospital, had committed suicide. He was found dead inside his car in the parking area on Saturday night.

"Dr Kartikeya Srivastava took the extreme step by allegedly injecting himself with a poisonous substance," ACP Kotwali Manoj Kumar Singh said. Initial investigations have revealed that the medic was under depression for the past few days.

A field unit, dog squad and a surveillance team have reached the spot, and the police are gathering evidence. Two vials and syringe used to inject anaesthesia was found inside his car. Police suspect this indicates the possibility of suicide.

NMC's recommendations

In Feb 2024, the National Medical Commission (NMC) constituted a national task force to analyse factors contributing to address concerns related to depression and suicide among medical students.

Through an online survey, the committee found high prevalence of mental health issues among medical professionals. Among UG students, 27.8% said they have been diagnosed with some mental condition and 16.2% had suicidal ideation. Among PG students, 31.23% reported having suicidal thoughts in their life.

The task force recommended AIIMS-Delhi like pay structure across medical colleges in India and a maximum of 74 hours work per week among several measures to improve mental well-being of medical professionals.

Other suggestions include providing 24×7 support through the government’s counselling helpline tele-MANAS, better amenities in medical colleges and hospitals and involving family members in induction programmes to help them understand mental pressure faced by medical students.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers given here

© 2024 HindustanTimes
