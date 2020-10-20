e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pre-Independence award to 1944 film Ram Shastri discovered at FTII

Pre-Independence award to 1944 film Ram Shastri discovered at FTII

The pre-Independence award would now be showcased at the Prabhat Museum, according to FTII officials

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:18 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the details on the Certificate of Merit, the honour was presented to the film Ram Shastri for the Best Hindi Picture of the Year 1944 by Bengal Film Journalists’ Association, Calcutta. It bears the signature of the association’s president Tushar Kanti Ghosh and honorary secretary SM Bagde.
According to the details on the Certificate of Merit, the honour was presented to the film Ram Shastri for the Best Hindi Picture of the Year 1944 by Bengal Film Journalists’ Association, Calcutta. It bears the signature of the association’s president Tushar Kanti Ghosh and honorary secretary SM Bagde.(Sourced)
         

A cleaning drive at India’s premier film school Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has unexpectedly yielded a gem from history—an award certificate conferred on Ram Shastri, one of the first biopics produced in the country 76 years ago.

The pre-Independence award would now be showcased at the Prabhat Museum, according to FTII officials.

Ram Shastri, in 1944, was no less than a sensation as it swept one film award after another.

According to a person aware of the development, an award certificate presented to the Prabhat Film Company for Ram Shastri in 1944 was recently found in FTII’s Prabhat Studio at Pune.

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur appointed chief of FTII society, chairman of FTII governing council

According to the details on the Certificate of Merit, the honour was presented to the film Ram Shastri for the Best Hindi Picture of the Year 1944 by Bengal Film Journalists’ Association, Calcutta. It bears the signature of the association’s president Tushar Kanti Ghosh and honorary secretary SM Bagde.

Ram Shastri was one of the most successful films of its time, and swept the awards announced by the association. It won 6 other major awards—Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogues,Best Direction, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, according to the person cited above.

The certificate appears to be in a reasonably good condition considering the decades that hat have passed. FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola confirmed the certificate’s discovery at the institute.

Ram Shastri was among the first biopic films of its time when it was released on June 30, 1944 in Marathi and Hindi. It was based on the life of a legendary court official during the Maratha empire.

The runaway success of the film was also attributed to the powerful acting of Gajanan Jagirdar, who went on to become the first Principal of the erstwhile Film Institute of India (now FTII) in 1961.

The certificate was discovered by Ashutosh Kavishwar, assistant professor, Department of Art Direction and Production Design during a clean up of some rarely-visited areas of Prabhat Studio. The certificate will be restored and kept in Prabhat Museum, according to the person cited above.

tags
top news
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
In Pak terror plan to revive 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
In Pak terror plan to revive 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Punjab CM to table Bill against Centre’s farm laws today
Punjab CM to table Bill against Centre’s farm laws today
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In