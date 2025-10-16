Edit Profile
    ‘Pregnancy an excuse…’: K'taka Congress MLA faces backlash for sexist remarks against pregnant officer

    His remarks drew criticism amidst a recent policy granting menstrual leave, highlighting ongoing issues of sexism in politics.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 1:31 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Massive outrage broke out among the public after Karnataka Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj from Channagiri reportedly made derogatory remarks against a pregnant forest range officer during a government review meeting.

    Contrasting to the nature of the comment, it comes days after Karnataka government introduced one day of paid menstrual leave per month for women across all sectors. (Screen grab/X)
    During the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Channagiri, a woman officer was absent citing her pregnancy. This is when the MLA raised questions on her commitment to duty and allegedly passed several sexist remarks, accusing her of being on leave and yet continuing to collect her salary, India Today reported quoting sources.

    “If she is pregnant, she should take leave. Why is there a need to come to work? Coming to work to take a bribe? Isn’t she ashamed?” Basavaraj was heard saying in a video.

    “There are maternity leaves, right? Till the last date she wants salary and the extras, but can’t come to the meeting as soon as you ask for some work. Pregnancy is an excuse, one should feel ashamed. Every time it’s the same excuse. ‘I’m pregnant, I’m going to the doctor’,” Basavaraj said, shortly after which he instructed officials to issue a notice to the lady officer and escalate the matter to higher authorities. He also argued that she should provide an explanation backing her action.

    Contrasting to the nature of the comment, the MLA's remarks comes days after Karnataka government introduced one day of paid menstrual leave per month for women across all sectors.

    Basavaraj's comment also comes a little more than a month after RV Deshpande, a senior Karnataka Congress leader, sparked a political row over an alleged insensitive comment on a woman journalist during a press interaction.

    RV Deshpande, the MLA for Haliyal in Uttara Kannada and a former minister, was asked by a journalist when the Joida taluk, a district subdivision, would get a hospital since residents, especially pregnant women, were suffering because of the lack of one.

    The MLA responded with a smirk, “When it’s your time (to have a baby), I will get one done for you.”

    Leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal slammed this move. Women’s rights groups also called for accountability, urging mandatory sensitivity training for public officials.

