‘When it’s your time…’: Karnataka Congress MLA RV Deshpande's shocking reply to woman journalist sparks row

RV Deshpande, a senior Karnataka Congress leader, has sparked a political row over an alleged insensitive comment on a woman journalist during a press interaction. RV Deshpande, Congress MLA for Haliyal in Uttara Kannada. (PTI file)

RV Deshpande, the MLA for Haliyal in Uttara Kannada and a former minister, was asked by a journalist when the Joida taluk, a district subdivision, would get a hospital since residents, especially pregnant women, were suffering because of the lack of one.

The MLA responded with a smirk, “When it’s your time (to have a baby), I will get one done for you.”

Deshpande's remark has sparked backlash from media and political leaders, calling it an affront to the dignity of women. Many have demanded that Deshpande issue a public apology to the journalist without delay.

“As a senior legislator, Mr Deshpande’s comment is not just inappropriate but also deeply insulting,” a media rights group said in a statement.

“Such remarks demean the profession of journalism and trivialise women's concerns. We expect our elected representatives to uphold dignity and lead by example,” it added.

Hitting out at the Congress leader, the Janata Dal Secular said “your arrogant words are an insult to the dignity of women”.

"Sir, what kind of deplorable mindset is this? To a senior journalist who asked for a super-specialty hospital for the district, you respond with "Let it be your delivery"? Is this the respect you show to women? As a senior legislator, Mr. Deshpande, your arrogant words are an insult to the dignity of women. Apologise immediately to that female journalist," the JDS posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed Deshpande.

“After Abusing PM Modi mother, now Shocker from Congress Karnataka leader RV Deshpande. Journalist: When will Uttar Kannada region get a good hospital? Congress leader R.V. Deshpande: When you deliver a child. Replying to a woman journalist like this?” Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X.

Women’s rights groups have also called for accountability, urging mandatory sensitivity training for public officials. “Would such a response have been given to a male journalist? This reflects the everyday sexism women face, even in professional spaces,” one activist said.