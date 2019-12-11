e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

Pregnant 19-year-old set on fire by partner in Bihar

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:00 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustantimes
         

Bettiah: A day after a college student was burned for resisting rape attempt in Muzaffarpur, a 19-year-old pregnant girl was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend at a village under Sikarpur police station limits in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday morning. The accused was arrested late evening, police said.

“The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the case,” said Suryakant Chaubey, sub divisional police officer (SDPO) of Narkatiaganj. She suffered massive burn injuries on her face and other parts of her body, he added.

“The condition of the victim is critical,” said Sumit Kumar, who is treating her at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). “She has received around 70% burn injuries. After the administration of primary medication, she would be referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital,” he added.

The accused, who is in his early 20s, doused the girl with kerosene and set her on fire at her house in the morning, the victim’s brother said. “The duo was having an affair for sometimes now. When she became pregnant, she insisted on their marriage. We also tried to build social pressure on his family members. But nothing worked,” said the victim’s brother, whose father died a few years ago.

“About two months back, my daughter was working in the field alone when the boy forcefully established sexual relationship with her. We did not take up the matter with the police as we thought giving her in marriage with the same boy would be the right option,” said the victim’s mother.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse, meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse, meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news