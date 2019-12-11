Pregnant 19-year-old set on fire by partner in Bihar

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:00 IST

Bettiah: A day after a college student was burned for resisting rape attempt in Muzaffarpur, a 19-year-old pregnant girl was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend at a village under Sikarpur police station limits in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday morning. The accused was arrested late evening, police said.

“The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the case,” said Suryakant Chaubey, sub divisional police officer (SDPO) of Narkatiaganj. She suffered massive burn injuries on her face and other parts of her body, he added.

“The condition of the victim is critical,” said Sumit Kumar, who is treating her at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). “She has received around 70% burn injuries. After the administration of primary medication, she would be referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital,” he added.

The accused, who is in his early 20s, doused the girl with kerosene and set her on fire at her house in the morning, the victim’s brother said. “The duo was having an affair for sometimes now. When she became pregnant, she insisted on their marriage. We also tried to build social pressure on his family members. But nothing worked,” said the victim’s brother, whose father died a few years ago.

“About two months back, my daughter was working in the field alone when the boy forcefully established sexual relationship with her. We did not take up the matter with the police as we thought giving her in marriage with the same boy would be the right option,” said the victim’s mother.