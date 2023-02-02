Pregnant woman, husband burnt to death in Kerala after car catches fire

In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and her husband were killed after their car caught fire in north Kerala Kerala’s Kannur on Thursday, police said.

Police said there were five occupants in the car and people sitting at the rear escaped after alert bystanders helped them escape. Eyewitnesses said the couple could not get out after their seat belt got entangled.

The deceased were later identified as Reesha (26) and her husband Prajith (32).

Relatives said Reesha was in advance stage of pregnancy and they were on way to the Kannur district hospital after she developed pain.

“We tried our best to save them but the vehicle turned into a fire ball and we also feared about the fuel tank burst due to the flames,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

After smoke emanated from the car, Prajith stopped the vehicle and opened rear doors. He asked the relatives to vacate the car. However, the couple could not open the front doors and unlock their seat belts.

After preliminary investigation, police said the car caught fire due to short circuit and forensic officials are also present inspecting the vehicle.