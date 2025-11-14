Ranchi, Preparations are going on in full swing for the silver jubilee celebrations of Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15 and 16, officials said on Friday. Preparations in full swing for silver jubilee celebrations of Jharkhand Foundation Day

Jharkhand became a separate state on November 15, 2000. It was carved out of Bihar.

Governor Santosh Gangwar will be the chief guest, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren will preside over the event on November 15 at Morhabadi ground, they said.

The main event is for two days on November 15 and November 16.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said, "As per the directives of the state government, the silver jubilee celebrations this year will be observed with great grandeur. The governor will be the chief guest, and the event will be presided over by Chief Minister Hemant Soren."

On November 16, 'Jatra' processions will be taken out. Over 4,000 folk artists from across the state, 10 tableaux, and traditional dance troupes will participate in it, he said.

"The procession will start at 10 am, from the J-1 complex in Doranda and proceed via Rajendra Chowk, Kadru Mor, Sujata Chowk, Main Road, Sarguja Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, and Kachahari Chowk to reach Birsa Munda Memorial Park," one of the officials stated.

The DC also said that cultural programmes will be organised from 4 pm to 8 pm on November 16. These will feature presentations of folk art, dance, and music, along with a special performance by a renowned singer associated with Jharkhand.

A drone show will be organised, which will serve as a major attraction for the event. An exhibition will be set up at the main venue, which will showcase glimpses of Jharkhand's heritage and development journey.

"Special exhibitions dedicated to Birsa Munda and Dishom Guru Shibu Soren will also be exhibited," the DC added.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police , Ranchi, Rakesh Ranjan, said that in view of the two-day mega event, security arrangements have been heightened. Around 8,000 police personnel—including 2,000 women police personnel—will be deployed.

SP Traffic Rakesh Singh said that more than 2,000 traffic police personnel will manage the city's traffic arrangements.

Traffic diversions will remain in effect from 8 am on November 15 to 16. The no-entry period for large vehicles will be from 8 am to 10 pm, he said.

The entry and operation of small goods-carrying/large goods-carrying vehicles in the city will be prohibited from 9 am to 8 pm. From 10 am to 9 pm, the operation of e-rickshaws in Ranchi city will be completely suspended on these two days.

