Prepared for 4th Covid wave: Karnataka health minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state is prepared for the fourth wave of Covid-19, a day after suggesting it could begin in August.

“As of now there are no other indications, but IIT Kanpur, which had predicted the third wave, has indicated that the fourth wave (of Covid-19) could be in August. We are geared up to face any situation if it arises. The experience we have from the last three waves of the pandemic, our health care infrastructure has been augmented,” he said.

Asked if stringent measures will be implemented, the minister said that the requirement for Covid-appropriate behaviour will continue. These measures will continue till the World Health Organisation (WHO) announces that the Covid is gone, he added.

Sudhakar also said that a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will be called soon to access the situation. “We want to understand the situation in countries that are seeing the fourth wave or an increase in cases. We want to understand which sub-lineage is causing the spike. So, there will be a meeting soon,” he added.

On Monday, while answering a question in the Karnataka assembly, Sudhakar had said that the new sub-variant of coronavirus BA.2 surfaced first in the Philippines and has spread to 40 countries. “The agency which had predicted the third wave has again predicted the arrival of the fourth wave. The agency had stated that the fourth wave would most likely hit the country by August,” he said.

Sudhakar added that there is no need for people to panic even if the fourth wave surfaces, as vaccination drives were effectively conducted in the state. “As many as 10.25 crore doses have been given in the state. Booster doses have also been provided,” he said, adding that the parents will also be convinced to get the children above the age of 12 years vaccinated.

“Vaccination prevents Covid spread. However, people should follow precautions. We have made arrangements for 55,256 oxygenated beds. The capacity of oxygen production has also been increased from 300 metric tonnes to 1,270 metric tonnes,” he said.

“A total of 265 laboratories have been established and the testing capacity has also been increased by 2.5 lakh per day, he said. “With the experience of three years, doctors are well equipped to provide treatment,” the minister said.

