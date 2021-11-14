Preserve, protect judiciary’s independence and integrity: CJI to High Courts

Nothing is more important than to preserve and protect the independence and integrity of the judiciary at all levels, said Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday. He was addressing a gathering of High Court Chief Justices at the closing event of a legal awareness and outreach campaign organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

“For an overwhelming majority of litigants, what is real and existing is only the district judiciary,” CJI Ramana said, adding, “Without a robust justice delivery system at the grassroot level, we cannot imagine a healthy judiciary. Therefore, nothing is more important than to preserve, protect and promote the independence and integrity of the judiciary at all levels.”

Stressing on the need to make citizens aware of their legal rights and to secure them, the CJI, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, said, “The stark divide between haves and have nots is still a reality. No matter how many cherished declarations we successfully arrive at, in the face of poverty, inequity and deprivations, it will all seem pointless…. efficient legal aid service forms the backbone of a proficient justice delivery system, as it brings people closer to us.”

As the mind of the Indian judiciary is known to millions through the actions of the trial court and the district judiciary, CJI said, “It is the trial court which is approached first by a woman in distress, a child in need of care, or an illegal detenue.” He urged the High Courts to play an important role in supervising and overseeing effective functioning of all district courts within their jurisdiction.

The CJI said decisions by courts have a huge social impact and for this reason, he stressed that judgments given by Courts should be “easily comprehensible and must be written in simple and clear language.” He told the gathered Chief Justices and judges of High Courts that the ability of constitutional courts to function with absolute independence and necessary boldness in the face of adversity is the only way to sustain the impeccable character of this institution and to live up to the faith of people.

President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated NALSA’s pan-India Legal Awareness and Outreach event on October 2 that ended on Sunday. The valedictory event was also attended by NALSA Executive Chairman and Supreme Court judge, Justice UU Lalit along with Supreme Court Legal Services Committee Chairman Justice AM Khanwilkar, Attorney General KK Venugopal and Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Zubin Irani.