e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Presidency varsity V-C, gheraoed since Monday, takes ill; stir on at her office

Presidency varsity V-C, gheraoed since Monday, takes ill; stir on at her office

The students’ agitation spearheaded by PU students’ union, run by Students’ Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), entered 15th day on Wednesday.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 05:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Though the vice chancellor managed to give them a slip in the early hours of Tuesday, she returned in the afternoon and remained confined to her chamber as students ensured round-the-clock vigil of her office.
Though the vice chancellor managed to give them a slip in the early hours of Tuesday, she returned in the afternoon and remained confined to her chamber as students ensured round-the-clock vigil of her office.(HT File Photo)
         

Presidency University (PU) vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia took ill and left the campus even as students continued to gherao her office on Wednesday evening. An ambulance was summoned to take her home. The students did not stop her but said they would continue the agitation.

Students have gheraoed Lohia’s office since Monday. Though she managed to give them a slip in the early hours of Tuesday, she returned in the afternoon and remained confined to her chamber as students ensured round-the-clock vigil of her office. While a section of faculty tried to mediate , they could not arrive at an amicable solution. Earlier, Lohia could not be contacted and registrar Debajyoti Konar did not respond to messages for a response on the agitation.

The students’ agitation spearheaded by PU students’ union, run by Students’ Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), entered 15th day on Wednesday. “We had four demands over hostel renovation when we began our agitation but now we have seven,” said students’ union general secretary Souren Malik. He said the students had submitted memorandums to the V-C but received no response. “Since the V-C has refused to speak to us, the agitation will continue,” said Deeprajit, a student in the economics department.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee urged students to exercise restraint and that gherao wasn’t the only solution.

tags
top news
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
3 dead, 179 hurt as jet splits open after skidding off wet Istanbul runway
3 dead, 179 hurt as jet splits open after skidding off wet Istanbul runway
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news