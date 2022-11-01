President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate 7th edition of India Water Week today

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 7th edition of India Water Week on Tuesday at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

The function is organised by the ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation in an effort to raise awareness and conserve and use water resources in an integrated manner.

The 7th India Water Week will be celebrated from 1-5 November.

The platform will be used to elicit ideas and opinions from global level decision makers, politicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The theme of the 7th India Water Week is ‘Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity’, with the five-day long events bringing together experts, planners and stakeholders from across the globe.

The event will address the issues of sustainability of water resources development and management in line with the sustainable development goals.

Denmark, Singapore and Finland will be the partner countries for the India Water Week 2022.

The event will host conferences with seminars, panel discussions, exhibitions and cultural programs.

A multidisciplinary dialogue in the form of a conference deliberating around the theme of Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity, will be one of the major components of the event, where a large group of both national and international eminent personalities will be sharing their experiences in the field of water management.

An exhibition running parallel to this, supporting the theme and showcasing the technologies, latest developments and solutions available for the areas of water management for sustainable development will also be held in celebration of IWW-2022.

The exhibitors will have an opportunity to closely connect with thousands of potential clients, highly qualified visitors, and promotional opportunities to find joint ventures to enable them to expand their business in the rapidly growing India water market and to increase their brand visibility and image.

The governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and ministers of state for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh and Bishweswar Tudu, will also be present.