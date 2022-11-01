President Murmu visit to India Expo Centre: Traffic diversion in Delhi & Noida. Check alternate routes

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the 7th India Water Week at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Ahead of their visit, a tight security cover has been put in place in the twin cities of Greater Noida and Noida, and police have also laid down traffic diversions that will occur.

Security details

1. Police have banned the use of private drones in both Greater Noida and Noida till November 2. This is because cops have themselves deployed drone cameras besides personnel from the central armed forces in the twin cities ahead of the president's visit.

2. A five-layer ground-to-air security cordon has been put in place, Greater Noida deputy commissioner of police, Abhishek Verma, said. Around 2,000 security and traffic personnel have been deployed in and around the Expo centre and adjoining areas. “Anti-aircraft and anti-drone squads have also been activated,” he added.

3. President Murmu's commando will form the inner layer of the security cover, and their NSG counterparts will be in the middle. The outer layer will be handled by the ATS and Noida Police.

4. Besides, personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been stationed at the venue.

Traffic diversions

There will be a stop in the traffic movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for at least 10 minutes during President Murmu's visit to the Expo Centre. Noida traffic inspector, Ashutosh Kumar, said the president will travel by road and is expected to visit around 11am - which is when the traffic restriction will happen. There will also be traffic diversion from Agra to Noida to Pari Chowk and the Alpha Commercial roundabout. Vehicles on the Pari Chowk will be detoured to the roundabout. For those wanting to go to Rajnigandha Chowk from DND, traffic will be diverted via Golchakkar Chowk and New Ashok Nagar. This route will redirect traffic to Sector 18 as it leads toward Chilla/DND, according to a Livemint report. Golchakkar Chowk will be the primary point of entry for traffic coming from Rajnigandha Chowk to DND. The Livemint report further stated that traffic from Sector 37 to Greater Noida will be diverted to Sector 44's service road. Since Golchakkar Chowk will have access to Rajnigandha Chowk as well as Sector 37 for traffic en route to Greater Noida, vehicles will be detoured to the chowk and then towards Sector 37 from the chowk to Greater Noida via Expressway. From the Chilla red light, traffic will be diverted to Sector 14A flyover that will connect Rajnigandha Chowk and Golchakkar Chowk, in order to reach Greater Noida. For stadium route, Sector 18 and 37 will be the main entry points for traffic heading to Greater Noida from DND via Expressway. People taking the elevated path to Greater Noida must remember that Sector 37 is the starting point. Traffic will be detoured via Panchsheel Underpass from Zero Point to Pari Chowk and towards the Expressway, the Livemint report said.

