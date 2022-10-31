Gautam Budh Nagar gets ready to welcome the President today

The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida have been put under a tight security cover in view of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arriving in Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday evening for a two-day visit and President Draupadi Murmu slated to arrive in the district on Tuesday, to attend the 7th India Water Week at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

Senior police officers said drone cameras and personnel from the central armed forces have been deployed in Greater Noida to strengthen security measures in light of the VVIP movement. The district police has banned the use of private drones in the city till November 2, senior officers said on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Abhishek Verma said a five layer ground-to-air security cordon has been put in place at the Expo Centre.

“A five-layer security cover comprising the National Security Guard, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Noida police will be in place at the venue. Nearly 2,000 security and traffic personnel will be deployed in and around the Expo Centre and nearby places. Anti-aircraft and anti-drone squads have also been activated,” said Verma.

While the President’s commandos will form the inner layer of the security cover, the NSG commandos will man the middle layer. The outer layer of the security cordon will be managed by ATS and the Noida police, he said.

“Personnel from the central armed forces such as Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) will be stationed at the venue,” said Verma.

Senior officials of district administration and Greater Noida authority also inspected the India Expo Centre on Monday ahead of the President’s visit.

Traffic movement will be stopped on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for at least 10 minutes during President Murmu’s visit to the Expo Centre, senior traffic officers informed, adding that they have made elaborate arrangements on the route that the President is expected to take.

The police said regular traffic movement will be restricted for about 10-12 minutes, but did not specify when. The traffic will again be stopped for about 10 minutes to facilitate the return of the President’s motorcade after one hour.

Ashutosh Kumar, Noida traffic inspector, said the department has received information that the President will travel by road. “Police teams will be deployed along the stretch. The President is expected to visit around 11am and traffic will be restricted for at least 10-12 minutes. The restrictions may be increased depending on the situation,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON