President Kovind, FM Sitharaman rush to help cop after she collapses

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:31 IST

In a noble gesture, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended to a policewoman who had apparently twisted her ankle and slipped during an awards function here.

The Delhi policewoman was standing in front of the dias at Vigyan Bhawan during the first National CSR Awards function.

When the national anthem was being played, she fell and sat on the carpet, according to a PTI photographer who was present.

#WATCH A woman security personnel deputed at National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event collapsed during playing of National Anthem, today.President Kovind, FM Nirmala Sitharaman & MoS Finance Anurag Thakur came down the stage to inquire about her health. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HUSvzkizHu — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Soon after the national anthem was over, Kovind was seen talking to Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and then along with security walked down from the dais. Kovind had a brief conversation with the policewoman after Thakur offered her a bottle of water.

Generally, the president leaves the venue immediately after the national anthem.

There was a loud applause from the audience when Kovind walked out from the venue.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her deputy Thakur and Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas were among those present on the dias.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 15:19 IST