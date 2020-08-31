e-paper
Home / India News / President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM Kejriwal extend Onam greetings

President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM Kejriwal extend Onam greetings

President Kovind urged everyone to take care of people belonging to the weaker sections of society and follow guidelines to contain coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.
Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.(HT Photo)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Onam calling it a ‘symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop’.

President Kovind urged everyone to take care of people belonging to the weaker sections of society and follow guidelines to contain coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19,” the President tweeted.

 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted people on Onam, hoping that the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

“On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

“May this joyous festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone,” he said.

Greeting the nation on Onam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony.

“Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

Taking to Twitter, Union Home minister Amit Shah said, “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Happy Onam!”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said, “ May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration & purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of Covid19. Let the spirit of inclusiveness & sharing transcend all barriers & add colors of health, happiness & prosperity to all. #HappyOnam!”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and wished everyone on the occasion of Onam.

“Happy Onam to all my Malayalee sisters and brothers. May you have an abundance of joy in your life, good health and prosperity,” Kejriwal tweeted.

 

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

