President Murmu expresses sadness over stampede at Maha Kumbh

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the stampede at the Maha Kumbh and prayed for the recovery of those injured. Maha Kumbh stampede: Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj as devotees gather for Mauni Amavasya ritual. (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"The stampede incident at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon," Murmu said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg.